With so many events being canceled, please check with event organizers to see if an event is still being held or check out https://www.sunjournal.com/events-calendar/#!/

FARMINGTON — Mallett School is selling tickets for a calendar raffle. Everyday for a month, March 20 – April 22, winner of the day will be drawn to receive a great prize. Our amazing local businesses and community members have donated great prizes. Prizes range from a white water rafting trip, pizzas, gift certificates, candy baskets, jewelry and much more. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.00. All proceeds benefit Mallett School.

FARMINGTON — April 16, 5:30-6 p.m., will be the Farmington Public Library’s Annual Corporator’s meeting. The public is invited to come to the library to hear the annual report, vote on bylaw changes, elect new and returning board members, ask questions, offer suggestions, and eat cookies.For more information, call Barb 578-0286.

FARMINGTON — Due to the coronavirus, Western Maine Audubon has cancelled its April 8 speaking event with Sally Stockwell. The talk has been rescheduled for Sept. 9.

FARMINGTON — Due to the coronavirus, ArtsFarmington has cancelled its April 11 performance by The State Street Traditional Jazz Band.

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church is cancelling everything until the end of March and possibly until April 15. That means no church supper for the month of April as it is usually the first Saturday each month.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY —Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Based on guidance and recommendations by the Maine CDC, the Carrabassett Valley Public Library has chosen to cancel all public programs, as well as the children’s play area, until further notice.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Weather permitting there will be a box or cart outside with books from our used book swap so help yourself. WiFi will still be available 24/7. Library-sponsored events will be canceled and/or rescheduled if possible. We will announce these plans one-by-one via FaceBook. The Library will announce whether this policy will continue, change, or end as we move into April. The Library will follow guidance from the state and town public health officials in terms of closing the library.

We kindly ask you to heed the advice of health officials and stay home if you do not feel well or are exhibiting symptoms of cold or flu, if you have been exposed to someone who may have COVID-19, or if you have traveled outside the US in the past two weeks. The safety of our community, library patrons, and staff are of utmost concern. We thank you for understanding as this situation evolves. Call 207-237-3535 if there are questions.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion has cancelled their monthly supper on Saturday March 21.

EAST WILTON — The March 21, Public Masonic Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, has been cancelled.

FARMINGTON/JAY — The bicentennial supper planned at St Rose on 3/20 is also canceled. Please consider making a contribution to the blessing box at either Parish as you are able.

NEW SHARON —Baked bean and casserole supper March 28 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church has been canceled.

WILTON — Maine Mountain Quilters meetings and workshops are cancelled till further notice.

FARMINGTON —Extension Showcase Thursday, April 9, at 4 – 7:30 p.m., at Saint Joseph Parish, 133 Middle Street, Farmington is cancelled. We plan on rescheduling this event at a later date. Thank you for your interest in this event and please do not hesitate to contact me at 207.778.4650 or 800.297.1478 if you have any questions.

Mt Blue Area Garden Club Meeting on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, cancelled

LIVERMORE — Norlands Living History Center in Livermore is cancelling their Maine Maple Sunday activities on March 22. The pancake breakfast and maple sugaring scheduled for March 22 has been cancelled.

FARMINGTON/JAY — The Warming Centers at St Joseph (Tuesdays) and St. Rose in Jay (Fridays) are being replaced by a takeout meal initiative. Because social gatherings statewide are restricted due to coronavirus, Parish Social Ministry is shifting focus to providing meals for people to take home. Please watch the Parish Facebook page for updates, and install the myparish app (myparishapp.com) if you don’t have it.

For this week, takeout meals will be available from the St Joseph Hall on 3/17 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Takeout meals will be available from the St Rose Hall 3/20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. If we have enough volunteers, we may be able to expand that the following week to include more days. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Max Becher at [email protected] or 897-2173 ext. 1205.

Volunteer needs include making and bringing soups and other dishes to be packaged up, helping with packaging, and possibly delivering meals. We are adapting to a rapidly changing situation, so please check back for updates!

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers meeting on Tuesday, March 24 has been cancelled. FMI leave a message at 778-3156.

TEMPLE — Saturday, March 21 at Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Road has been canceled.

FARMINGTON — Monday, Mar. 23: Farmington Historical Society Meeting has been postponed to this fall. They will send an email to the members to let them know when it will be rescheduled.

