LEWISTON — Police shut down Alfred A. Plourde Parkway for most of Friday morning after a car struck and broke a utility pole.

The driver, Hong Nguyen, 25, of Lewiston was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, violation of condition of release, possession of schedule W drugs and possession of schedule Z drugs, police said.

She was released on bail from the Lewiston Police Department.

There were no injuries in the crash and Nguyen refused medical attention, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

She was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra on Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, between Lexington and Webster Street, when the crash occurred around 7 a.m. The impact knocked down a utility pole and Central Maine Power Co. replaced it, police said.

The road was reopened later Friday morning.

The car was believed to be a total loss, St. Pierre said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: