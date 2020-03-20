Minister recording ‘armchair sermons’
WATERFORD — The Rev. Doretta Colburn of the Waterford Congregational Church is recording “armchair sermons” each week during the coronavirus isolation period and sharing them on the church website. To hear the sermons, visit www.wccucc.com/sermons.
