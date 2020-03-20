Town office closed to the public

DALLAS PLANTATION — The Dallas Plantation town office will be closed to the public until further notice. All business will be conducted via phone at 207-864-5991; email, [email protected]; or mail, PO Box 460, Rangeley, ME 04970. All messages and correspondence will be responded to as quickly as possible.

License and egistration expirations/deadlines are extended by 30 days after the end of the public health emergency by Maine Statute.

Those who have internet access can try the following: Motor vehicles, ATVs and watercraft registration online, www1.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal; hunting and fishing licenses online, https://www.maine.gov/ifw/index.html; and fire permits, call 207-864-3800 or go to www13.informe.org/burnpermit.

Conservation workshops, classes are canceled

FARMINGTON — All Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation workshops and classes are canceled until further notice. Refunds are being issued to all who had registered prior to the cancellation. DEP’s Non Point Source Center is listing online classes that may be taken for credit at https://www.maine.gov/dep/land/training/index.html.

In accordance with Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s Nonpoint Source Training Center is cancelling in-person training events scheduled through May 1 for new certification and recertification in erosion control practices. If any are rescheduled, new training dates will be listed on the training schedule web page.

The Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation’s April 3 annual meeting has been canceled and will be scheduled at a later date to be announced. The April 24 annual auction, scheduled at the W.G. Mallett School, will also be rescheduled at a later date.

