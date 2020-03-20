In February Rainbow School celebrated Dinosaur Week followed by Read Across America, with Dr. Seuss’s “Wacky Wednesday” on March 4th.

Rainbow School pre-schoolers dressed for Dinosaur Week. Left to right: Ellie Phadungchai, Pippa Farrar, Claire Hayden Charlotte Wright, Seamus Loud, Lydia O’Neil, Landon O’Neil

 

Children during Wacky Wednesday. From left to right: Lydia O’Neil, Landon O’Neil, Ellie Phadungchai, Charlotte Wright, Pippa Farrar.

