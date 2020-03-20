DIXFIELD — John and Deb Morang, owners of JM Cleaning Service, and their employees are now required to have their temperatures taken and register before working at four kidney dialysis centers, all to prevent spread of COVID-19.

“(At the dialysis clinics) they ask you if you’ve been out traveling and if you’ve been in contact with anybody,” Deb said.

The couple and their workers must wear masks to avoid any “cross-contamination, she said.

“We always wear safety personal protection, anyway; gloves and safety glasses as needed,” she said. “We’re not dealing with the blood itself like the staff is, and we don’t need to gown up at this point.”

Other businesses have increased cleaning “touchpoints” such as doorknobs, handles, phones, chairs, by wiping them down with disinfectant spray. Office employees are cleaning ask well, she said, “they’re not just waiting for us,” Deb said.

The company, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in October, provides services from Dixfield to Rumford, Farmington, Augusta, Gardiner and Auburn.

Morang said a couple of employees have opted to stay home because of family members who are at high-risk for infection.

The couple had planned to take a vacation, but they canceled because “they’re closing everything in Florida,” she said.

