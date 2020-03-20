The Franklin County Children’s Task Force in parternship with The Rangeley Health and Wellness Center, will hold the Grand Opening of its Rangeley Hub on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 on the lower level of the Rangeley Family Medicine building located at 42 Dallas Hill Rd. Rangeley, Maine. The opening of The FCCTF Rangeley Hub will showcase a wide variety of support programs being brought to the community.

These programs include, a Clothing Exchange Program- (bring a bag take a bag), Clothing Donation Drop Off Location, Parent Education Classes, New Mom Support Groups, Play Groups, Maine Families Visiting Information and Sign Ups, Welcome Baby Bags for expectant mothers and much more!

In the words of Executive Director Renee Whitley, “we want Rangeley and other northern communities to have the same programming and opportunities for their youth that the rest of Franklin County has. It’s so important for families and children to feel supported in the hardest job they do, parenting. So come join us for refreshments and to meet the staff between the hours of 9-4 on the 8th of April.”

For more information regarding the opening or questions, feel free to call us at 207-778-6960, visit our website

at fcctf.org or email [email protected]