Reminders from the Maine Warden Service:

ICE SAFETY: As we approach the end of ice fishing season please continue to use extreme caution when venturing onto Maine’s waterways.

Accessing lakes and ponds should be avoided unless you can be certain of ice conditions by checking ice thickness.

Before stepping out, use a chisel or auger to test ice thickness in several places. Remember that ice seldom freezes uniformly and conditions are always changing and can vary from one location to the next. Ice that forms over flowing water and currents, especially near streams, bridges and culverts, can be particularly dangerous.

ICE FISHING SHACKS: Ice fishing shacks or structures must be removed (1) in any area of the State in which there is a closed ice fishing season, by ice out or 3 days after the close of the ice fishing season, whichever is earlier; and (2) in any area of the State in which there is no close of the ice fishing season, by ice out or March 31st, whichever is earlier. Failure to remove ice fishing shacks can result in fines for failure to remove and/or littering violations.

