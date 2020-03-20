LEWISTON — Lewiston won’t reopen its public schools until at least April 27, according to a message sent out by Superintendent Todd Finn on Friday.
Finn said the decision was based on guidance from the state Department of Education.
Officials closed the schools this month to help combat the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston schools delay reopening until, at best, April 27
-
Connections
Community briefs to run March 19
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run March 20
-
Connections
Makayla MacGregor to receive Principal’s Award
-
Connections
Monmouth Academy Academic Decathlon Team places second in state