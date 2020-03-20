LEWISTON — Lewiston won’t reopen its public schools until at least April 27, according to a message sent out by Superintendent Todd Finn on Friday.

Finn said the decision was based on guidance from the state Department of Education.

Officials closed the schools this month to help combat the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

