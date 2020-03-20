AUBURN – Doris M. Wilson, 96, a resident of Auburn, formerly of Jay, passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2002 at Androscoggin Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.She was born March 30, 1923, in Canton, the daughter of Louis Chicoine and Isabelle (Veilleux) Chicoine. She attended Jay High School. On July 4, 1942, she married Linwood S. Wilson, at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay. They enjoyed 55 years together before his passing on Feb. 12, 1998.She was a communicate at St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Red Hats, the Ladies Auxiliary at Amvets Post #33, and the VFW Post 3335, both in Jay. She was a former President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.Doris loved singing and dancing. She was a former member of the band “Pine Tree Mountaineers” that used to play at the Jay Village Bandstand. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed crafting, crocheting, quilting, cross word and word search puzzles, bird watching, going to beano and the casinos. She really enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S.A. Doris loved being “Aunt Dot” to numerous kids on Round Pond, taking them on picnics and hiking adventures. Above all else, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Wolf and companion Walter Morris of Livermore and Little River, S.C.; granddaughters Katherine Botka Quirrion and husband Louie of Livermore, and Angela Tracy and husband Larry of Farmington; great-grandchildren, Madeline Timberlake, Shawn Quirrion and Dylan Lord; sisters Arlene Landry and husband Albert and Theresa McKenna and husband Richard all of Jay; sisters-in-law, Frances Chicoine of Farmington and Vivian Chicoine of Livermore. She was predeceased by her sisters Christine Harlow and Rita Burke, brothers Clarence, Louis and Armand Chicoine; grandson Shawn Botka; sons-in-law Roger Wolf and Stephen Botka. A graveside service will be announced at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Doris’ memory to:The Chapman House41 Pleasant St.Auburn, ME or:Androscoggin HomeCare and Hospice236 Stetson Rd.Auburn, ME 04210