LELANDER, Texas – Paul R. O’Clair, 72, of Leander, Texas, passed away the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Clover Manor, in Auburn, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. His husband of 40 years, Roger E. Desjardins, was by is side. In addition to his husband Roger, Paul is survived by his “Mom”, Guilda Desjardins; sisters-in-law Louise Desjardins Cote and her husband Paul and Denise Desjardins, all of Lewiston. A celebration of life for Paul will be held at a later date. Albert & Burpee. Donations may be made in his memory to;Androscoggin HomeHealthcare & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME