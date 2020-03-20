HARTFORD – Stewart W. Henderson, 55 of Hartford, died at his residence on March 16, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 26, 1964, the son of Edison and RoseMary (Bragg) Henderson, was educated in Local schools, graduating from Buckfield High class of 1983 and had worked for many years as a truck driver for Spencer Paving.He is survived by his parents of Hartford; step-brother David Heath of Peru, sister Stephanie Bushnell and her husband Gerald of Buckfield, brother Stephen Henderson and his wife Bev of Hartford, brother Edison Henderson Jr of Hartford, brother Shawn Henderson Sr. and his wife Karen of Hartford and sister Suzanne Rowe of Turner; his daughter Lindsay Youland and her husband Brody and grandchildren Hudson and Charlotte, and many nieces and nephews, and was very proud of their accomplishments.His favorite things were going up North hunting, fishing going to the races and most of all watching his grandkids grow.Stew loved his family, always proud of things they accomplished and pushed everyone to stay strong and move forward; he did not have much to give but would give you the shirt off his back.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Rd,, Bryant Pond.

« Previous