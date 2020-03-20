Kim Phinney, left, goes over what is in one of the boxes of food with Jennine Cloutier, from St. Mary’s Residence in Lewiston, on Friday at lunchtime. Sister Angela Crippendorf, right, holds a cart steady for Phinney’s son Zack, who is home from college, as he loads one of several stacks of meals they were delivering to residents. “I had an inventory of food already purchased for events booked with my business, Lilac Mixology and Catering in Augusta, but when they all got canceled I thought about selling it but know how the restaurants are struggling so I decided to donate meals to older folks. I have already delivered over 250 meals at facilities from here to Augusta. This is the largest independent living facility for seniors in the state and they are not provided with meals and with the restaurant closed downstairs they only get one meal delivered a day, so I thought this would help. While they all love the food, I got the biggest smiles and thank you’s when I brought each resident a roll of toilet paper last week.” said Kim, as she wheeled one of the carts to the door. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal