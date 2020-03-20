MLS# # 1415230. Spacious 5000+ sq.ft. home with cathedral ceilings, clean lines, and natural light. Bring your vision, add your style, and create your warmth. High quality, energy efficient home, 12 room set on 9 acres with direct sled trail access. Enjoy the large spaces and a well-planned design. Perfect for 2 families or family compound. High quality features include radiant heat on all three floors, double wall construction and hardwood floors. Also included- – 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets, security system, 2 car garage and barn for storage. You cannot beat this new price. $399,000 Noyes Real Estate Agency, 207-864-9000, [email protected]

