FARMINGTON — Families can pick-up healthy, pre-packed meals at the locations listed below. Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive-thru” or “walk-up” basis to promote social distancing. All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present to pick-up meals for them.
Meal pick-up will continue until further notice. Each lunch served will also have a breakfast meal for the following day. Friday meal packs will have meals for the weekend.
Sites & routes may change as needed. For questions, please contact Deb Nightingale at [email protected] or call 207-779-9612.
Pick-Up Locations –
W.G. Mallett School – Student drop-off area, 11:00-11:45am Monday-Friday
Mt. Blue High School – Front entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
Academy Hill School – Main entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
Cape Cod Hill School – Front entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
Bus Route Pick-Up Locations –
Farmington/Temple/New Vineyard – Monday-Friday
11:00am Leaving from Mt. Blue Campus
11:10-11:15am Madore’s Market
11:20-11:25am Temple Town Hall
11:50-11:55am Our Village Market, New Vineyard
12:10-12:15pm Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Rd.
12:15-12:20pm Foothills Heights Apartments, Fairbanks Rd.
Return to Mt. Blue Campus
Wilton/Weld – Monday-Friday
11:00am Leaving from Academy Hill School
11:05-11:10am United Methodist Church, Main St. Wilton
11:15-11:20am Old Barclay’s Building, Weld Rd.
11:35-11:40am Weld Town office/Post Office
Return to Academy Hill School
Farmington/Chesterville – Monday-Friday
11:00am Leaving from Mallett
11:05-11:10am Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.
11:20-11:25am Church of Christ, Farmington Falls
11:40-11:45am Chesterville Town Garage
11:50-11:55am Chesterville Town Office
Return to Mallett
Industry/Starks/New Sharon – Monday-Friday
11:00am Leaving from Mallett
11:15-11:25am Head of Clearwater Lake
11:40-11:45am Starks Town Garage
11:50-11:55am Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Rd.
12:10-12:15pm Old New Sharon Town Office
Return to Mallett
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Ice fishing season reminders
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Come on Down as Farmington Rotary Hosts The Always Popular 2020 PRICE IS RIGHT SHOW!
-
Nation / World
Coronavirus latest: 40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus
-
Oxford Hills
Oxford selectmen livestream meeting to public
-
The Franklin Journal
To King and Pelosi