FARMINGTON — Families can pick-up healthy, pre-packed meals at the locations listed below. Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive-thru” or “walk-up” basis to promote social distancing. All meals are free for anyone under 19 years old and children do not need to be present to pick-up meals for them.

Meal pick-up will continue until further notice. Each lunch served will also have a breakfast meal for the following day. Friday meal packs will have meals for the weekend.

Sites & routes may change as needed. For questions, please contact Deb Nightingale at [email protected] or call 207-779-9612.

Pick-Up Locations –

W.G. Mallett School – Student drop-off area, 11:00-11:45am Monday-Friday

Mt. Blue High School – Front entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

Academy Hill School – Main entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

Cape Cod Hill School – Front entrance, 11:30am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

Bus Route Pick-Up Locations –

Farmington/Temple/New Vineyard – Monday-Friday

11:00am Leaving from Mt. Blue Campus

11:10-11:15am Madore’s Market

11:20-11:25am Temple Town Hall

11:50-11:55am Our Village Market, New Vineyard

12:10-12:15pm Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Rd.

12:15-12:20pm Foothills Heights Apartments, Fairbanks Rd.

Return to Mt. Blue Campus

Wilton/Weld – Monday-Friday

11:00am Leaving from Academy Hill School

11:05-11:10am United Methodist Church, Main St. Wilton

11:15-11:20am Old Barclay’s Building, Weld Rd.

11:35-11:40am Weld Town office/Post Office

Return to Academy Hill School

Farmington/Chesterville – Monday-Friday

11:00am Leaving from Mallett

11:05-11:10am Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.

11:20-11:25am Church of Christ, Farmington Falls

11:40-11:45am Chesterville Town Garage

11:50-11:55am Chesterville Town Office

Return to Mallett

Industry/Starks/New Sharon – Monday-Friday

11:00am Leaving from Mallett

11:15-11:25am Head of Clearwater Lake

11:40-11:45am Starks Town Garage

11:50-11:55am Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Rd.

12:10-12:15pm Old New Sharon Town Office

Return to Mallett

