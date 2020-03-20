The following schools and school districts announced closures are continued to April 27:
RSU 9 in Farmington, Wilton and New Sharon.
SAD 58 in Phillips, Strong, Kingfield and Salem Township.
RSU 73 in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.
RSU 78, Rangeley Lakes Regional School serving students in the Rangeley area.
RSU 56 serving Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru.
RSU 10 serving Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Buckfield, Sumner, Hartford and Hanover.
SAD 44 serving Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock.
SAD 17 serving Oxford, Paris, West Paris, Norway, Hebron, Otisfield, Waterford and Harrison.
RSU 16 serving Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland
RSU 4 serving Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales
