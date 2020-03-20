Fishing is a traditional use of the National Wildlife Refuge System. At Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), we welcome people of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in recreational fishing.

Umbagog NWR is seeking public review and comment on its proposed fishing opening. The public is invited to review the draft documents for our proposed fishing program, including the Draft Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 30-day comment period from March 16th, 2020 until April 14th, 2020.

Umbagog NWR is proposing to:

● Provide opportunities for freshwater fishing on refuge lands.

● Officially open fishing on the refuge.

Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website at www.fws.gov/refuge/umbagog. You can contact the refuge at (603) 482-3415 or at the emails listed above to request more information.

There will be an Open House information session at 6pm on Tuesday, March 31st at the Errol, NH Town Hall. This is an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes and to provide your comments on the draft plans. You can also submit comments to the refuge by mail at the address listed above or by email at [email protected]

Across the country, National Wildlife Refuges work closely with state agencies, tribes, and private partners to expand recreational fishing access. Fishing provides opportunities for communities, families, and individuals to enjoy the outdoors, support conservation efforts, and participate in a popular American tradition.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws/gov.

Connect with our Facebook page at facebook.com/usfwsnortheast/, follow our tweets at twitter.com/usfwsnortheast, watch our YouTube Channel at youtube.com/usfws and download photos from our Flickr page at flickr.com/usfwsnortheast.

« Previous