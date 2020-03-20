FARMINGTON — In light of recent health concerns regarding COVID-19, United Way will be postponing its Celebration and Annual Meeting which was to be held on March 26. Stay tuned for a rescheduled date later this spring.

You may be wondering about other coronavirus-related activity at United Way:

•We will remain open until further notice, practicing safe social distancing.

•Those wishing to schedule a scan and go tax appointment can call 778-5048 to schedule a time to drop off documents and meet with Nichole Ernest.

•We will be disinfecting the office daily.

•All small gatherings will be limited and rooms will be cleaned after.

•We are canceling all large gatherings.

We have posted links to information related to the virus on our website and facebook page.

We will continue to support 211Maine which is on the front-line of providing current and reliable information regarding COVID-19. Text your zip code to 898-211 or call 211.

We will gratefully accept contributions designated to our Very Basics Fund which supports food, fuel, and shelter provided by non-profits in the area. There will be a high demand for these services as a result of the impact the virus will have on families. Stay safe, and calm.

