To the Editor:

This situation with Covid-19 is unique in our history, and the country is being tested as never before. I have spoken to family in Boston – schools are out, Churches are closed – when we need it more than ever – and everything seems to have ground to a halt. Heavens to Murgatroyd – Even the departure of Tom Brady is relegated to page 2 for the most part.

My (unasked for) advice – wash your hands frequently, pray MORE frequently. We’ll get through this.

Terence McManus

New Sharon

