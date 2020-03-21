April Spring Fling Craft Fair canceled

HARTFORD — Due to the COVID-19 alerts and social distancing recommendations, the annual Hartford Spring Fling Craft Fair planned for Saturday, April 4, at the Town Hall is canceled. The public will be notified if a new date is chosen. For more information, text or call 207-713-8944 or email [email protected]

Farmington rec program offers daily online programming

FARMINGTON —The Farmington Recreation Department’s staff is working hard on organizing

the daily Online Community Fun Time for parents’ and their children for the foreseeable future.

Programs will include weekly challenges, live interactive

programming, as well as fun instructional videos, according to a news release from Director Matt Foster.

A weekly schedule will be posted every Sunday to the department’s Facebook page, which can be found at

(facebook.com/farmingtonrec).

Farmington recreation’s staff is strongly committed to continue providing the level of

service our citizens have come to expect from our department,” Foster wrote. It will also provide a way to stay connected.

Programming, live and prerecorded videos, will be posted every day throughout the

week, as well as “30 second Daily Sports Drills” with Zack and Griffin Conlogue. Farmington

Recreation’s online programming will allow participants to engage in activities and develop

skills so they can have fun and stay sharp during this period of social distancing.

Programming will include, “Movement Monday’s” filled with activities to get children

up and moving. “LIVE — Creative Cooking Tuesday’s” inspiring parents and children to create

awesome snacks. “Wacky Wednesdays” will be a variety of different projects involving arts,

crafts, and languages. “LIVE — Origami Thursdays” with Eddie Yuen. “LIVE — Science

Fridays” will provide a variety of interactive science projects. “Scavenger Saturdays” will offer

scavenger hunts and nature activities. Programming will be led by department staff,

Joy Jancewicz, Jess Howe and Jennifer Savage with other staff and special guest appearances.

The Recreation Department will have more programs and events to follow in the coming

weeks.

Rangeley dance concert postponed

RANGELEY — The annual Spring Dance Concert of the Lakeside Dance Academy scheduled for April 3 and 4 has been postponed until June 18-19, according to Rangeley Friends of Art.

« Previous

filed under: