A car caught fire Saturday afternoon on Upper Street in Turner. Sun Journal photo

TURNER — A car from a used car lot caught fire during a test drive on Upper Street.

The driver who didn’t want to be identified said he was driving the car shortly before 1 p.m. on Upper Street when he saw smoke coming from the car. He pulled into a driveway so he and a passenger could get out of the car. The car then became fully engulfed in flames. Neither was injured.

Turner Fire and Rescue responded and put out the car fire at about 1 p.m. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The car was from RJB & Son Motor on Route 4 in Turner.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles