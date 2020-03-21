TURNER — A car from a used car lot caught fire during a test drive on Upper Street.

The driver who didn’t want to be identified said he was driving the car shortly before 1 p.m. on Upper Street when he saw smoke coming from the car. He pulled into a driveway so he and a passenger could get out of the car. The car then became fully engulfed in flames. Neither was injured.

Turner Fire and Rescue responded and put out the car fire at about 1 p.m. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The car was from RJB & Son Motor on Route 4 in Turner.

