TURNER — A car from a used car lot caught fire during a test drive on Upper Street.
The driver who didn’t want to be identified said he was driving the car shortly before 1 p.m. on Upper Street when he saw smoke coming from the car. He pulled into a driveway so he and a passenger could get out of the car. The car then became fully engulfed in flames. Neither was injured.
Turner Fire and Rescue responded and put out the car fire at about 1 p.m. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
The car was from RJB & Son Motor on Route 4 in Turner.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: SAM fighting for rights of state’s sportsmen
-
Local Sports
On Skiing: A history lesson in the Mount Washington Valley
-
Sports
Golf courses offer a retreat from virus anxiety, at least for now
-
Maine
Maine congressional delegation seeks medical equipment from U.S.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Drive-in theaters find themselves suited to now