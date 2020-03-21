According to Deputy Andrew Morgan of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Nicole Mendonca of Eustis was driving north at 8:12 p.m. Friday on Route 27 when she attempted to swerve to avoid hitting a small animal in the road. Morgan said that Mendonca went off the road to the right and her 2005 Chevy pickup truck struck a utility pole, which caused her vehicle to spin to the opposite side of the road and come to a rest on the beach of Flagstaff Lake. The pole fell into the roadway and blocked the northbound lane. Morgan said that Mendonca was checked by a Northstar Ambulance crew at the scene of the accident and refused treatment. Central Maine Power Co. and the Eustis Fire Department spent four hours fixing the pole and lines, according to Morgan, which was made more difficult due to high winds. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department