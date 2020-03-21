100 Years Ago 1920

An Auburn gardener reports that his jonquils are up several inches high braving the evil March wind.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Over 5,000 youngsters of school age are expected to be immunized against German measles at a continuing clinic being held this week by the Lewiston Health Department. Yesterday three teams of Health Department officials, plus doctors and nurses, gave shots to 1,990 youngsters at North Temple, Holy Family, Farwell, Dingley, and St. Mary’s Schools. The same teams visited Holy Cross, Martel, St. Peter’s, St. Patrick’s, Coburn, Pettengill and Frye Schools today to immunize another 2,500.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Despite last year’s all-time record lobster catch, efforts are under way to impose restrictions designed to conserve the fishery. Rep. David Etnier, a freshman Democrat from Harpswell, sald he plans to introduce a bill this week that would impose a two-year freeze on new lobster licenses. The measure also would. for the first time establish, distinction between full-time and part-time lobstermen and require that all traps be tagged. The fisherman’s cost per tag would Increase with the total number of traps being used. Etnier said his bill is an outgrowth of his talks with lobstermen from Harpswell, Georgetown and Phippsburg. He said many of them are concerned about the future of the lobster resource.

