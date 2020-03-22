James Marcoux, 39, Augusta, violating protection from abuse order on June 23, 2015, sentenced to 60 days.

Lucas J. Fisher, 36, Jay, burglary on July 20, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dylan May, 26, Auburn, burglary and criminal mischief on Aug. 12, 2015, first charge sentenced to six years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $4,679.97, second charge unconditional discharge.

Russell W. Lachance Jr., 51, Auburn, operating under the influence, injury, on Feb. 21, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Andrew E. Tibbetts, 30, Weld, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 12, 2015, sentenced to three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Derek P. Kendrick, 35, Gray, domestic violence assault on Nov. 9, 2015, sentenced to four years, six months, probation revoked.

Michael A. Cyr, 37, Auburn, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on Jan. 22, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Cody Kline, 25, Turner, aggravated assault, criminal threatening and domestic violence assault on March 6, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to 364 days, third charge sentenced to 364 days with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Thomas R. Cook, 39, Jay, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Sept. 11, 2015, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Jasmine Coffin, 43, Bangor, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, on April 22, 2016, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Brandon J. Karkos, 33, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 31, 2016, sentenced to 86 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Elijah Yeaton, 27, Lewiston, aggravated criminal mischief on June 2, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked.

Ashley N. Mercier, 32, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 24, 2015, sentenced to three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Zachery Greene, 27, Sabattus, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, aggravated, on June 11, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to five days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Timothy Bartlett, 26, Mechanic Falls, forgery on Feb. 4, 2016, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $421.99.

Rodney Gray, 34, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 31, 2016, dismissed.

Andrew D. Rioux, 29, Leeds, criminal trespass on Dec. 17, 2015, April 15, 2015, April 1 and 26, 2016, and April 22, 2017, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 7, 2016, and June 1, 2016, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, third charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, fourth charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, fifth charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, sixth charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, seventh charge sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked.

Justin L. Brousseau, 40, Lewiston, terrorizing on June 10, 2016, and harassment by telephone on July 11, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Kazz Maddux, 27, Oakland, operating vehicle without license and operating after registration suspended on July 14, 2016, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Keith M. Hawkins, 59, Windham, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, and domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 4, 2016, first charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jody Morris, 43, Wilton, burglary on Aug. 9, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked.

Sean Merchant, 22, Livermore Falls, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct on Sept. 7, 2016, first charge probation continued, no sentence imposed, second charge probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Jesse D. Davis, 37, Otisfield, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and violating condition of release on Sept. 24, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200, sentenced to two days.

Terrance J. Rivers, 31, Boode, Va., driving to endanger on Nov. 5, 2016, fined $1,500, license suspended for 30 days.

Anthony L. Robinson, 47, Londonderry, N.H., aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs on Aug. 29, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 42 months, probation revoked.

Brandan M. Ray, 27, Auburn, assault on an officer and assault on Nov. 26, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Dustin Dyer, 28, Brunswick, burglary on Sept. 13, 2016, sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Nathan Vining, 24, Lewiston, eluding an officer on Dec. 4, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric Vachon, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 25, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Branden R. Staples, 32, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on Dec. 25, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 17 months, probation partially revoked.

Gary Lovett, 34, Sierra Vista, Ariz., operating under the influence, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on Dec. 27, 2016, first charge fined $1,100, sentenced to three years with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, license suspended, six-year registration suspended, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Matthew Thibodeau, 33, Greene, domestic violence assault on Jan. 10, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 300 days, probation partially revoked.

Corey McNulty, 25, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Jan. 11, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Laquavius Hudson, 23, Florida City, Fla., endangering the welfare of a child on July 13, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months, probation revoked.

Mandy M. Chouinard, 32, Greene, unlawful possession of heroin on Jan. 23, 2017, sentenced to 35 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Steven R. Webster Jr., 43, Auburn, unlawful possession of heroin on Jan. 23, 2017, sentenced to 46 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael S. Phillips, 32, Augusta, aggravated assault on Jan. 23, 2017, sentenced to 54 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Christopher N. Martin, 36, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, prior, on Jan. 28, 2017, sentenced to 75 days, probation partially revoked.

Justin Sessums, 26, Lewiston, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 25, 2016, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 26, 2016, first charge sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,500, second charge sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,000, third charge sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Christopher Warren, 44, Lewiston, two counts of assault on Feb. 28, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Jakayla Botelho, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 2, 2017, and Dec. 9, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 182 days.

Joseph T. Pepin, 42, Lewiston, robbery on March 3, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Blaine T. Whitney, Jr., 49, Norway, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Jan. 21, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Ali Mahmoud, 26, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 14, 2017, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended probation two years.

Luther Harris, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on April 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 50 days, probation partially revoked.

Ryan S. Henson, 44, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on April 7, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 months, probation partially revoked.

Maurice E. Gazaille Jr., 41, Cape Elizabeth, assault on Jan. 24, 2017, found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended.

Courtni D. Amberking, 34, Auburn, domestic violence assault on May 5, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked.

Jean Paul Vallee, 56, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 2, 2017, dismissed.

Kamau Thompson, 46, Dorchester, Mass., two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of cocaine and criminal forfeiture of property on May 23, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to nine years with all but four years, six months suspended, probation four years, second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to nine years with all but four years, six months suspended, probation four years, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge forfeited.

Russell R. Chadburn, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence, prior, on June 2, 2017, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Kevin S. Mabry Jr., 28, Minot, domestic violence assault on June 12, 2017, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 6, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Michael Grenda, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault on June 28, 2017, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 21, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Shaun Brigg, 32, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence, priors, on July 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, license suspended 150 days.

Barry N. Zollarcoffer, 45, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on July 9, 2017, sentenced to two years, 330 days, probation revoked.

Lisa F. Castonguay, 42, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 6, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,430.

Michael R. Camire, 38, Auburn, operating under the influence, prior, on July 20, 2017, sentenced to 110 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Gerald L. Wotton, 55, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 1, 2107, sentenced to three years with all but 12 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $398.

Mowlid Gure, 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on July 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, one day.

Elizabeth D. Chase, 27, Amesbury, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 7, 2017, fined $100.

Kimberly Putnam, 50, South Yarmouth, Mass., operating under the influence on Aug. 16, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Matthew R. Young, 33, North Berwick, violating condition of release on July 5, 2017, sentenced to three years with all but eight months suspended probation two years.

Garner Lavalley Jr., 32, Auburn, operating under the influence, priors, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, and reckless conduct on Sept. 5, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced seven days, third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Kirk M. Walter, 26, Poland, unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 6, 2017, first charge dismissed second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Ahmed Hussein, 26, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on July 29, 2017.

Mowlid Gure, 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, two counts refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and operating vehicle without license on Sept. 6, 2017, all charges dismissed.

Jeremy Kearns, 24, Peaks Island, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on Sept. 9, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Bobby Joe Lewis, 47, Lewiston, theft by deception on Aug. 8, 2017, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,747.36.

Zechariah Francoeur, 29, Greene, reckless conduct on Oct. 26, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked.

Kenneth Drake, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 21, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Melissa A. Noel, 40, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence, priors, and endangering the welfare of a child on Aug. 11, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 24 suspended, probation one year.

Mowlid Gure 32, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 23, 2017, dismissed.

Kenneth Drake, 28, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 26, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Timothy Fenno, 46, Farmington, gross sexual assault on Jan. 1, 2008, Jan. 1, 2009, Jan. 1, 2010, Jan. 1, 2011, two counts gross sexual assault on Jan. 1, 2012, Jan. 1, 2013, Jan. 1, 2014, domestic violence assault on Jan. 1, 2009, and unlawful sexual touching on Jan. 1, 2008, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge dismissed, ninth charge dismissed, 10th charge dismissed, 11th charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but one day suspended, probation one year, 12th charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but one day suspended, probation one year.

James R. Lincoln, 37, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault, priors, on Nov. 5, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to one year, three months, probation revoked.

Scott W. Durgin, 42, Bridgton, theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 20, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Eli B. Hubbard, 44, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Richard Deshane, 51, Augusta, operating after registration suspended on Sept. 7, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Susan O. Clark, 51, Portland, unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 14, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Abdiiaziz Hussein, 23, Lewiston, refusing to sign criminal summons, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and assault on Nov. 10, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 48 hours.

Garner Lavalley Jr., 32, Auburn, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on Oct. 30, 2017, first charge sentenced to seven days, second charge sentenced to seven days.

Bobby Joe Lewis, 47, Greene, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument on Aug. 22, 2017, first charge sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,747.36, second charge sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,747.36.

Bobby Joe Lewis, 47, Greene, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument on Sept. 13, 2017, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $19,747.36.

Anthony B. Cremona, 39, Lewiston, theft by deception on May 5, 2012, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $15,870.

Chelsea Scott, 39, Windham, theft by deception on Sept. 1, 2012, and obstructing government administration on Sept. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty.

Tyrique White, 17, Portland, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 10, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Wendy J. Varney, 44, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 29, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 40 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 40 days.

Joshua J. Gallant, 30, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Dec. 2, 2017 and criminal mischief on Dec. 3, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 270 hours will all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Kerry A. Robinson, 44, Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Dec. 3, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Zachary Harding, 28, Lewiston, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief and assault on Dec. 13, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Sarah A. Wanser, 41, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Dec. 4, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 90 days.

Amanda L. Cady, 27, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Dec. 14, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 300 days.

James F. Tapley, 47, Norway, trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 18, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Kiersten Christie, 34, Auburn, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 13, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Travis M. Jordan, 37, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 22, 21017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Peter Archer, 31, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 18, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days.

Joshua Hill, 30, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and possessing suspended driver license on Nov. 16, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Rhonda Petrin, 48, Durham, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 24, 2017, found guilty, fined $150.

Eric T. Heino, 30, Norway, violating condition of release on July 23, 2017, Aug. 11, 20 and 27, 2017, first charge sentenced to 23 days, second charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, third charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, fourth charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Timothy J. Roy, 56, Litchfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and displaying revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license on Jan. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 10 days.

Kevin C. Kitchel, 27, Old Orchard Beach, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 6, 2017, unconditional discharge.

Abraham Adams, 43, Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 25, 2017, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Seth M. Matthews, 31, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Jan. 14, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Robert J. Hogan, 37, Lisbon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 8, 2018, dismissed.

Nichole L. Filion, 40, Wales, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 14, 2018, dismissed.

James F. Tapley, 47, Norway, trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 24, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Susan Townsend, 58, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence on Jan. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Anita Tardif, 24, Tuscon, Ariz., operating after registration suspended on Nov. 20, 2017, found guilty, fined $100.

Susan O. Clark, 51, Portland, three counts violating condition of release on Nov. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Derek J. Blais, 40, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 24, 2017, dismissed.

Vertie E. Easler, 59, New Braunfels, Texas, criminal trespass on Dec. 23, 2017, unconditional discharge.

Joseph C. Ruest, 35, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Jan. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months, one day.

Brianna Z. Melendez, 21, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 31, 2017, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jimmy D. Trotter, 40, Caribou, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Dec. 1, 2017, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 1, 2017, first charge sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $480, second charge, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, third charge fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Nicholas Cody, 34, Sabattus, four counts sexual abuse of a minor on Dec. 20, 2017, first charge sentenced to seven months, second charge sentenced to seven months, third charge sentenced to five years with all but seven months suspended, probation two years, fourth charge probation two years.

Seth M. Matthews, 31, Lewiston, unlawful sexual touching on Jan. 6, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Mariah Stark, 22, Lisbon, failure to report on Jan. 3, 2018, sentenced to eight days.

Justin L. Butterfield, 31, Poland, false public alarm or report, failure to make oral or written accident report and failure to register vehicle on Jan. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Adam P. Fortin, 38, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Natalie Bonneau, 23, North Yarmouth, two counts operating under the influence on Feb. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan Latsiou, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 months, probation partially revoked.

Courtney A. Brackett, 30, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 19, 2017, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed.

Seth M. Matthews, 31, Lewiston, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on Feb. 28, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Andrew C. Pollard, 37, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked and reckless conduct on Feb. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $750.

Heather D. Grant, 43, Lewiston, failure to stop for officer on March 6, 2018, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Stacie Hillock, 43, Litchfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2017 and Sept. 14, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Debra L. Matchette-Plourde, 62, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

John L. Oberton, 27, Livermore, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on March 6, 2018, first charge fined $500, second charge fined $500 with all suspended.

Shannon Cloutier, 27, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, reckless conduct on March 17, 2018, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Scott N. Therrien, 52, Sabattus, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on March 11, 2018, second charge dismissed.

Richard P. Breau, 40, Dixfield, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on March 20, 2018, fined $400, sentenced to two years, probation two years, restitution $240.

Dwayne B. Brough, 50, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 18, 22 and 27, 2017, and Dec. 3 and 7, 2017, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued, third charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued, fourth charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joseph Gallo, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on March 6, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Mowlid Gure, 32, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and two counts violating condition of release on March 23, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, one day, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, one day.

Tony Colon, 36, Livermore Falls, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 16, 2018, three counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin and criminal forfeiture of property on March 28, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years, sixth charge dismissed, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge forfeited.

Keith Petrin, 49, Durham, domestic violence criminal threatening on March 14, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Omar Abdulliahi Omar, 43, Syracuse, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base and criminal forfeiture of property on March 23, 2018, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 28, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge forfeited.

George W. Johnson, 33, Sabattus, domestic violence assault on March 23, 2018, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Chloe Capnojevic, 20, Auburn, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on March 26, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Elliot Sibley, 34, Auburn, two counts cruelty to animals on Jan. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Michael Wilson, 26, North Yarmouth, domestic violence assault, priors, on March 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three months with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Kelly L. Barclay, 53, Poland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Justin P. Garrity, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one day.

