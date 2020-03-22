AUBURN — The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury:

Jessica L. Abrogast, 35, 58 Milburn St., Apt. 1, Skowhegan, seven counts theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18 and 27, 2019, and seven counts of deception on Nov. 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18 and 27, 2019.

Tracey D. Bernier, 47, 646 Lisbon St., Lisbon, domestic violence assault on Dec. 24, 2019.

Nicholas A. Bourgoin, 38, 27 Marsten St., 316, Lewiston, operating after revocation, violation of condition of release and operating an unregistered vehicle on Jan. 6, 2020.

Felicia M. Cadman, 26, 8 Fairmount Ave, Apt. 3, Lewiston, robbery and theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 3, 2019.

Brian C. Cadorette, 36, 57 US Hwy 202, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 22, 2019.

Brian C. Cadorette, 36, 57 US Hwy 202, trafficking in prison contraband, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating without a license, improper plates, displaying of fictitious inspection sticker and violation of condition of release on Dec. 12, 2019.

Jovan J. Calhoun, 36, 257 Webster St., Lewiston, operating after revocation, operating without a license and violation of condition of release on Feb. 11, 2020.

Jacquille J. Coleman, 25, 73 College St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, burglary, tampering with a victim, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, assault and violation of condition of release on Dec. 12, 2019.

Nathan J. Davis, 28, 61 Park St., Livermore Falls, violation of condition of release on Jan. 24, 2020.

Samuel Davis, 30, 416 General Turner Hill Road, Apt. 1, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking, unauthorized use of property and criminal mischief on Oct. 18, 2019.

Shayne C. Davis, 24, transient, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Jan. 20, 2020, forgery and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Jan. 21, 2020.

Julianne Dawson, 25, 143 Oak St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Nov. 11, 2019.

Aaren Dewitt-Villani, 21, 988 Maine St., Poland, arson and violation of condition of release on Jan. 1, 2020.

Paul M.J. Farrell, 27, 25 Center St., Lisbon Falls, two counts aggravated assault on Dec. 26, 2019.

Jason L. Gammon, 35, 78 College St., Apt. 6, Lewiston, aggravated forgery on Jan. 14, 2020.

Jason L. Gammon, 35, 78 College St., Apt. 6, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Jan. 29, 2020.

Timothy A. Giggey, 41, 17 Gage Lane, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and tampering with a victim on Dec. 7, 2019.

Roger J. Girardin II, 52, 65 Girardin Lane, Poland, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal operating under the influence on Dec. 19, 2019.

Cody Googins, 27, 85 Pine St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 12, 2019.

Corey D. Hamel, 38, 20 Upper Myrtle St., Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault and criminal trespass on Jan. 27, 2020.

Jana M. Hansen, 37, PO Box 455, Alfred, two counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating of condition of release, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 26, 2019.

Gage Henry, 21, 22 Jutras Drive, Apt. 2F, Sabattus, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband on June 24, 2019.

Heather N. Ingaharro, 35, 32 Emanual Drive, Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 24, 2019.

Kobe James, 20, 116 New Meadows Road, West Bath, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, operating without a license and failure to stop for an officer on Dec. 7, 2019.

Brad W. Johnson, 41, 170 Old Webster Road, Lewiston, leaving scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, falsifying physical evidence and criminal operating under the influence on Oct. 27, 2019.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 26, 2019.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, receiving stolen property on Dec. 29, 2019.

Shain R. Johnson, 38, 28 Pearl St., Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Dec. 21, 2019.

David Kenney, 26, 102 Pierce St., Lewiston, robbery, assault and theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 15, 2020.

David Kenney, 26, 102 Pierce St., Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband on Feb. 5, 2020.

Jacob R. Labbe, 34, 1588 Hotel Road, Auburn, domestic violence stalking and violation of a protective order on Dec. 3, 2019, violation of a protective order on Dec. 2, 2019.

Jennifer Leighton, 41, 9 Cyr St., Apt. 9, Auburn, aggravated assault and assault on Nov. 24, 2019.

Heidi Lemieux, 50, 260 Park St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 12 and 20, 2020.

Wac W. Maiwan, 27, 47 Pierce St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal forfeiture on Oct. 10, 2019.

Abdirahman S. Mohamud, 31, 240 Lisbon St., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, six counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Oct. 10, 2019.

Nicholas S. Navarro, 36, 500 Ledgewood Drive, Kittery, two counts unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching on Aug. 11, 2019.

Dwight Ogden Jr., 53, 460 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Dec. 13, 2019.

Dwayne A. Paisley, 38, 2 Canaan St., Boston, Mass., two counts unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 23, 2019.

Benita R. Preo, 48, 55 Howe St., Apt. 1E, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and criminal trespass on Dec. 28, 2019.

Shane M. Rines Sr., 46, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 22, 2019.

Shane M. Rines Sr., 46, Turner, receiving stolen property and violation of condition of release on Jan. 13, 2020.

Joseph Roebuck, 23, 282 North Parish Road, Turner, burglary, unauthorized use of property, criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence and operating after suspension on Jan. 8, 2020.

Paul D. Rubin, 55, 36 Bolduc St., Lewiston, misuse of entrusted property and theft by deception on June 10, 2019.

Derek W. Smith, 38, 397 Cotton Road, Lot 10, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief on Jan. 4, 2020.

Jerome C. Smith Sr., 41, 10 Fairview Court, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Dec. 24, 2019.

Jeremy M. St. Hilaire, 36, 48 F Sanborn Road, Sabattus, burglary and violation of condition of release on Dec. 9, 2019, forgery and violation of condition of release on Dec. 10, 2019, two counts of forgery and violation of condition of release on Dec. 17, 2019.

Jeremy M. St. Hilaire, 36, 48 F Sanborn Road, Sabattus, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 1, 2019.

Charles C. Teague, 48, transient, forgery and receiving stolen property on Dec. 16, 2019.

Carlos Torres, 41, 230 Bartlett St., Room 116, Lewiston, aggravated assault on Dec. 10, 2019.

Shawn L. Turner, 35 Pleasant St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 1, 2020.

Anthony J. Vachon, 35, 22 Cottage St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, aggravated assault, assault and domestic violence assault on Dec. 24, 2019.

Kayla Vachon, 27, 118 Hampshire St., Auburn, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Jan. 3, 2020.

Samuel M. Warner, 31, transient, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release on Dec. 25, 2019.

Kevin N. White, 29, 32 Bradbury Road, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Dec. 11, 2019.

Lyle E. Wing, 36, 13 Munsey Ave., Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child on Dec. 11, 2019.

Lyle E. Wing, 36, 13 Munsey Ave., Livermore Falls, violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order on Dec. 24, 2019.

Charles York, 43, 146 Oxford St., Apt. 4, Lewiston, burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 17, 2019.