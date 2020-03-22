Ken Morse of Norway is running for House of Representatives District 71. As his only sister, my perspective is unique.

Growing up, he was the family peacekeeper and out-of-the-box problem-solver. A person who listens carefully to others, he also is a go-getter. At Morse Orchards (Waterford), he frequently would pick the most apples in a day. I am reminded of this as he works non-stop on his campaign.

He is focused on the community, the climate and strengthening our democracy. He is especially concerned about the community’s needs as we face COVID-19. Above all he will listen to and represent those living in District 71.

I am excited Ken Morse has taken on this challenge. Knowing him as I do, I am sure he will represent us in a fair, thoughtful and respectful manner.

Dianne Morse-Leonard, Waterford

