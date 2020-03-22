Courtney Wheeler, left, and her brother, Jordan Davis, chat Sunday with Jenn Corriveau and her 4-year-old daughter, Jordyn, at Maple Rush Sugar House in Sabattus. Maine Maple Sunday was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the sugar house owner, Davis, adapted and offered maple syrup and maple-related items for sale from a temporary farm stand. “We are doing what we can do to adapt,” Davis said. “Ninety percent of our sales come from Maine Maple weekend. This year we won’t be anywhere close to that.” Davis said Maple Rush Sugar House offered online tours of its sugar shack Saturday through Facebook Live, and customers could place orders and pay online. While some customers walked up to ask questions about the maple syrup process, others drove up and their order was passed through the car window. “Honestly, this may be something we stay with,” Wheeler said about virtual tours. “Probably not on Maine Maple Sunday, but other weekends throughout the year.”
Jordan Davis opened Maple Rush Sugar House in Sabattus three years ago. The first year was a learning year. The second year was “terrible because of a lot of ice.” “This was our year. It was a great year. Until this,” Davis said of how the coronavirus pandemic has thrown him and his family a curveball.