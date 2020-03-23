BIDDEFORD — As health officials are not currently able to accurately predict when the coronavirus outbreak might end, IFBB Physique America has decided to reschedule its 2020 Mr. & Ms. Maine and Northeast Physique Championships from April 4 to Sept. 26 at the Biddeford Performing Arts Center.

IFBB Physique America said that it does not want to compromise the health and well-being of athletes and spectators, and it is making the decision to reschedule at this time so that no one will be given a sense of false hope that the show can be held in a month or two.

