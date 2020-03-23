BIDDEFORD – As health officials are not currently able to accurately predict when the Coronavirus outbreak might end, we have decided to take a conservative approach and reschedule our April 4 show for September 26 at the Biddeford Performing Arts Center. Competitors and spectators should not be left in limbo or given a sense of false hope that the show can be held in a month or two. That would be a prediction that we neither can nor will make. The health and well-being of athletes and spectators cannot be compromised.
