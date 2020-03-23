Michael Brawn, 29, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order on April 1, 2018, found guilty.

Mathew Dunlop, 31, Lewiston, burglary on Oct. 27, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 months, probation partially revoked.

Jenna Harris, 33, Westport, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Abigail S. Marcotte-Ayotte, 23, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on March 6, 2018, dismissed.

Jarrod J. Sawyer, 47, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 28, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Suzanne Dempski, 54, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Madison M. Noel, 23, Wales, two counts operating under the influence, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on April 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilt, fined $500, license suspended for 150 days.

Camden G. Grimmel, 21, Greene, domestic violence stalking on April 5, 2018, and terrorizing on May 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Keith M. Levasseur, 37, Sabattus, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on April 8, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Zackery D. Dyer, 29, Greene, endangering the welfare of a child on April 8, 2018, dismissed.

Cody V. Lemieux, 30, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 10, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Brittany Hudson, 24, Auburn, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Anna Theriault, 56, Auburn, operating under the influence on April 15, 2018, and driving to endanger on April 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Richard Deister, 33, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Roger Andrews, 50, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Feb. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Stephon Adams, 25, Greensborough, N.C., assault on April 10, 2018, fined $300, sentenced to 180 days with all but two days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Luke A. Merriam, 36, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 10, 2018, and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on April 21, 2018, first charge sentenced to 57 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 57 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jill Englehaupt, 47, Harrison, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 23, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Tia R. Lamasters, 27, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on April 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John W. McDonald, 58, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass on April 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, and sentenced to 20 hours community service.

Thomas R. Cook, 39, Jay, aggravated criminal trespass on Sept. 7, 2016, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Nicole S. Waas, 34, Sumner, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Breanna Demmons, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 26, 2018, sentenced to 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin P. Garrity, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 17, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Christopher J. McFarland, 35, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, probation three years, restitution $240.

Mouamed Mouamed, 22, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 19, 20, 2018, first charge fined $400, sentenced to five years and six months with all but two years and six months suspended, probation three years, second charge fined $400, sentenced to five years, probation two years and six months.

Cody Corriveau, 25, Auburn, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on May 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 180 days suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Richard I. Roy, 32, Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief on Dec. 8, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty sentenced to 180 days will all suspended, probation one year, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but four days suspended, probation one year.

James Thomas, 51, Plymouth, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on March 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to six months.

Cody V. Lemieux, 30, Auburn, burglary of a motor vehicle on April 21, 2018, sentenced to 36 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Olivia Francis, 20, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 12, 2018, sentenced to 36 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Alexander A. Baroudi, 30, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on April 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, second charge dismissed.

Alysia Hilliker, 29, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening on May 17, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 270 days, probation revoked.

John L. Oberton, 27, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on April 10, 2018, first charge fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, second charge fined $400 with all suspended third charge unconditional discharge.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 28, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle on April 1, 2018, sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended, probation two years, restitution $952.32.

Morgan M. Sewell, 30, Auburn, burglary of a motor vehicle on April 1, 2018, sentenced to three years with all but 99 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $741.16.

Richard F. Roy, 52, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 20, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael P. Dever, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 21, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 130 days, probation partially revoked.

Dwayne Wiley, 22, Detroit, Mich., operating vehicle without license on March 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alfred Leclerc, 82, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 24, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Douglas E. Humphrey, 55, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on April 7, 2018, dismissed.

Mohamed N. Ibrahim, 58, Lewiston, attaching false plates on March 27, 2018, dismissed.

Jeffrey Marquis, 44, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence on May 23, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michelle Birmingham, 22, Saco, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on May 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Donald Nieves, 50, Lewiston, criminal conspiracy on May 31, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Andrew Emerson, 21, Casco, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on May 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Paul M. Schwarz, 45, Biddeford, operating under the influence on May 27, 2018, dismissed.

Todd R. Donoghue, 44, Lewiston, possessing suspended driver license on May 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to three days.

Ryan M. Townsend, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on May 25, 2018, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked probation continued.

Seth W. Vallier, 41, Augusta, protective order from harassment violation and terrorizing on May 8, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 284 days.

Seth W. Vallier, 41, Augusta, protective order from harassment violation on April 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 284 days.

Gregory Simmons, 36, Lewiston, two counts trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of cocaine base and operating vehicle without license on June 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but three months suspended, probation two years.

Justin Lebourdais, 35, Lewiston, forgery on Jan. 21 2018, dismissed.

Deon Sands, 20, Auburn, domestic violence assault on May 31, 2018, sentenced to eight months with all but three months suspended, probation two years.

Keith M. Levasseur, 37, Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 5 and 6, 2018, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to three years and six months with all but 12 months suspended.

Gary Steadman, 54, Dixfield, violating condition of release on June 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Alexander Munsell, 27, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brooke Hall, 26, Lewiston, forgery on May 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, 20 hours community service.

Shelby Smith, 23, Turner, operating under the influence on June 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Riley M. Negm, 24, Lewiston, driving to endanger on April 11, 2018, dismissed.

George Hopkins, 27, Lewiston, two counts of burglary and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on June 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to eight years with all but two years suspended, probation three years, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Abigail S. Marcotte-Ayotte, 23, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on March 23, 2018, and forgery on March 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 300 days with all but five days suspended, probation one year, restitution $7,223.77.

Shawn Williams, 39, Troy, N.Y., rule violation, duty status not current on March 16, 2018, dismissed.

Joseph Gonzalez, 24, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass on June 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years.

Joseph B. Starbird, 44, Minot, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, and violating condition of release on June 19, 2018, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions and refusing to sign uniform summons complaint on June 18, 2018, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Timothy F. Gauthier, 59, Lewiston, indecent conduct on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Kernpatrick Haney, 32, Buxton, failure to register vehicle on May 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alexandra Davis, 28, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and possession suspended driver license on May 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Pabla Sandoval, 28, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 2, 2018, dismissed.

Cody Thorpe, 24, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked.

Steven Lewis, 45, Auburn, domestic violence assault on June 25, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked.

Brandon Glenn, 28, Lewiston, 25 counts possession sexual explicit material of minor under 12 on Feb. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, eighth charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, ninth charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 10th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 11th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 12th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 13th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 14th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 15th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 16th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 17th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 18th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 19th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 20th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 21st charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 22nd charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 23rd charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 24th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, 25th charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years.

Deshaun M. Goyette, 32, Auburn, criminal threatening, obstructing government administration and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 days, third charge dismissed.

Roger D. Plourde Jr., 37, Bowdoinham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 20, 2018, no sentence imposed.

David M. Roberts, 35, Auburn, theft by deception, priors, on June 28, 2018, sentenced to 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Corey W. Hall, 35, Turner, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on June 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael R. Camire, 38, Auburn, aggravated criminal trespass, criminal restraint, obstructing report of a crime, assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on July 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced to 110 days, third charge sentenced to 110 days, fourth charge sentenced to 110 days, firth charge sentenced to 364 days with all but 110 days suspended, probation one year.

Steven T. Juenemann, 50, Freeport, violating condition of release on May 29, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Isabella C. Jackson, 23, Bath, operating under the influence on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dominique Deschaine, 33, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and operating under the influence, prior, on July 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Jillian Rae Dagomes, 37, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on June 9, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Peter Pearson, 32, Poland, illegal possession of firearm on July 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two years.

George A. Lilley, 59, Turner, operating after habitual offender revocation and obstructing government administration on May 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Chelsea D. Landry, 36, Portland, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Diane L. Downs, 48, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 14, 2018, charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days with all suspended, probation six months, restitution $396.34.

Jasmine R. Brewer, 25, Lisbon Falls, two counts reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger, and failure to make oral or written accident report on March 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge fined $575, license suspended 30 days, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge sentenced to eight months, probation one year, restitution $1,450.

Jenna Harris, 33, Westport, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 7, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to three days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Albert L. Flick, 78, Auburn, murder on July 15, 2018, sentenced to life.

Andrew H. Proctor, 29, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on April 19, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brandin W. Disney, 25, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100, restitution $411.80, second charge dismissed.

Kalar Abdi, 24, Sabattus, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on May 23, 2018, sentenced to six months.

Jamie L. Bolduc, 35, Auburn, sentenced to five days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin P. Garrity, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jared Davis, 18, Sabattus, failure to register vehicle on June 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kathy Markee, 61, Lewiston, operating under the influence on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Samantha Tlumac, 24, Readfield, operating under the influence on July 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kevin C. Kitchel, 27, Old Orchard Beach, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 8, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Peggy Royal, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $1,468.48.

$1,468.48.

Abdulkadir Mohamud, 35, Lewiston, unlawful sexual touching and violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018.

James T. Ward, 35, Zephyrhills, Fla., domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Brandon York, 29, Lewiston, two counts aggravated assault, assault and criminal mischief on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 97 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $437.94, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 97 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $437.94.

Christopher L. White, 43 Poland, two counts protective order from harassment violation on July 3, 2018, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 80 days, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to 80 days, probation partially revoked.

Willie Holmes Jr., 45, Auburn, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and failure to stop and provide information on June 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months one days, restitution $500.

Samantha Zeininger, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three days, restitution $35.37.

Corina E. Waters, 58, Auburn, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 8, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 months with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, second charge sentenced to 30 months with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Keri Morgan, 24, Old Orchard Beach, aggravated cruelty to animals on Jan. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Ronald F. Maxim, 49, Litchfield, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 30 days.

Michael Leeman II, 31, New Gloucester, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, and sentenced to 24 days.

Benita R. Preo, 47, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 20, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amanda P. Kuykendall, 23, Norway, operating under the influence on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Frederick E. Williams, 42, Lisbon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Richard S. Hodge, 28, Norway, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Michael R. Gowell, 30, Litchfield, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on July 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Dylan Dunne, 25, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Errica Beaulieu, 37, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Zachary Hall, 32, Leeds, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Aug. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Deon Sands, 20, Auburn, robbery on Aug. 29, 2018, sentenced to five years with all but 91 days suspended, probation three years.

David M. Roberts, 35, Auburn, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 3, 2018, first charge sentenced to 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second sentenced to 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Tuell, 26, Lewiston, illegal possession of firearm on Sept. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Khristopher Berry, 23, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to three days, third charge unconditional discharge.

Tyler A. Hutchinson, 24, Greene, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Harold L. Machenry, 19, Sabattus, passing stopped school bus on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Christine A. McLellan, 34, Freeport, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to eight hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to eight hours.

Jacob Brochu, 21, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized use of property and operating vehicle without license on June 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Mouamed Mouamed, 22, Lewiston, three counts elevated aggravated assault, two counts robbery and violating condition of release on Aug. 10, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Misty A. Deschaine, 39, Sabattus, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 3, 2018, sentenced to 12 years, probation partially revoked.

Raynold Labree, 35, Lisbon, elevated aggravated assault on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 11 years with all but four years suspended, probation four years.

Hollie M. Skolfield, 33, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Jeffrey A. Weymouth, 57, Jay, operating under the influence on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Nelson, 56, Minot, engaging a prostitute, no priors, on Sept. 6, 2018, not guilty.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Portland, domestic violence assault on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 120 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

