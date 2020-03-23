Care And Share Food Closet remaining open

FARMINGTON — The Care And Share Food Closet Inc., 508 Fairbanks Road, serving the greater Farmington area, will remain open for regular service hours: noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Tuesday. The closet will hand out extra food to clients and nonclients, usually fresh produce and extra breads and/or pastries.

Staff is asking all clients in need of service to stay in their cars and volunteers will bring the food out to them. No close contact can be permitted. The volunteers will either load food into the client’s car/truck or leave it on the pavement for the client to load.

The closet plans to stay open as long as there is volunteer power to do so. Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer should call 207-778-0508 or email [email protected]

Scholarships available for Androscoggin students

ELLSWORTH — The Annette M. Brown Scholarship Fund provides support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The application deadline is June 1.

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a level of academic achievement suitable for predicting success in college; strong character and family values; and financial need as shown by a Federal Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,000 or less. Preference will be given to applicants who will be in the first generation of their family to attend college.

There is a preference for students attending accredited colleges in Androscoggin County, with secondary preference to those attending schools elsewhere in Maine. Applications from students attending school outside of Maine will be given the lowest priority. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org.

Annette M. Brown taught in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education. Today, the selection process is handled by a subcommittee of MaineCF’s Androscoggin County Committee.

