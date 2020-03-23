Timothy M. Harvell, 52, Wilton, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 21, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.
Zachery C. Anderson, 19, Jay, domestic violence assault, March 21, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
Joseph A. Rudebush, 30, transient, domestic violence assault, March 22, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
PHOTOS: Out and about LA today
-
News
Franklin County arrest log
-
Business
MaineHealth asks state manufacturers to produce medical equipment, supplies
-
River Valley
School resource officer stays connected to children by reading to them on Facebook
-
Business
Luxury summer rentals firm promotes early visits to Maine from out of state