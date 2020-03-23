Timothy M. Harvell, 52, Wilton, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 21, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

Zachery C. Anderson, 19, Jay, domestic violence assault, March 21, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

Joseph A. Rudebush, 30, transient, domestic violence assault, March 22, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles