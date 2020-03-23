100 Years Ago 1920

For the first time in the history of a big political convention in Maine, women will have a prominent place and some of the best seats in the Republican State convention here next Thursday. The convention will be held in the Auditorium, the home of the Maine musical festivals, and the raised seats at the back of the stage seating the big chorus at festival time will be assigned to the ladies at the convention of which there is room for nearly 1,000. Plans now contemplate a parade of convention delegates, headed by the Bangor band if the weather and conditions of the streets permit.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the East Auburn Community Unit will have as their guest Sunday night, Auburn Patrolman Larry Laprise who will present a program on highway safety. A film will be shown. During the business meeting, the newly elected officers will take over and new committees will be appointed. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 pm at the new community building.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Reunion Committee of the Edward Little High School class of 1935 met recently at the home of Edith Frank Norris to make plans for the 50th-year reunion at Lost Valley on Aug. 20. An invitation will soon be sent to former classmates. Present at the meeting were Elia Levesque Myrick, William Dwinal, Leroy Linnell and Alfred Sidelinger.

