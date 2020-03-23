No one was injured Monday afternoon after a car was driven from a boat landing onto Lake George in Skowhegan, drawing responses from the Skowhegan Fire Department and Maine Warden Service.

“People have access at the boat landing to go fishing and this person thought that they would drive out onto the ice,” Rick Caldwell, fire captain at Skowhegan Fire Department, said.

He added that people are not usually out on the ice at this time of year with their vehicles because it is thin.

Caldwell said that the driver was not injured and was able to get out of the vehicle when it became partially submerged and called a tow truck to pull it out.

The vehicle involved was an Audi A6, although the fire captain did not know the year or extent of the damage to the vehicle.

