LEWISTON – LA Arts, the arts agency of Lewiston and Auburn, today announced an open call for artists, artisans and performers for the Art Walk LA 2020 season. Art Walk LA turns the downtown into a bustling arts district on the final Friday of each month from May through September, converting outdoor plazas, sidewalks, and more than 20 businesses and storefronts into lively art galleries and performance spaces. While the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Art Walk LA Committee to cancel the art walk scheduled for May 29, the team hopes to bring back the festive monthly community arts celebration on June 26.

Area artists, artisans, and performers are encouraged to register at http://www.laarts.org/artwalk/register/.

Art Walk LA brings thousands of people to downtown Lewiston and Auburn, making it a cultural staple and a great opportunity for exhibitors and performers to connect with audiences. LA Arts and the Art Walk LA committee look forward to working with all of this year’s artists and performers.

Since 1973, L/A Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. L/A Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and art organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

