Sarah Cavallero delivers several packages to a residence on Turner Street in Auburn on Monday morning. “I am not so much worried about the packages, as our facility is sanitized and we have taken precautions,” she said. “I am more worried about making contact with people when it is warm. I suppose it’s good that so many people are ordering things online and staying out of the stores. It’s like a second Christmas rush for us.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Little Free Library on 7th Street in Auburn is closed. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Danny Sanborn, left, and Keith Scott, of Pine Tree Waste Services pick up trash in Auburn on Monday morning. “It kinda scares me a little what we are doing and makes me nervous but it’s been mandated by the state that we continue working so here we are,” Scott said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Linda Duby walks down Walnut Street in Lewiston after coming back from a bakery Monday morning. “I need to breathe and stay healthy but I also need to eat,” she said while distancing herself from pedestrians on her way back home in downtown Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lewiston School Department employees Karen Choate, left, Romolo Marcoccio, center, and Ellen Hodgkin pack meals to hand out to people at the Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services center on Bartlett Street in Lewiston on Monday morning. They handed out 120 meals halfway into the morning. It’s one of numerous locations throughout the city and state providing free meals to children and parents. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
John Orcutt, a mason for Diocesan Construction, repairs a wall on a building next to the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston after it was recently struck by a vehicle. “We are a small operation all working outside and by ourselves so we are going to keep working for as long as they tell us we can,” Orcutt said as he sets bricks Monday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Heidi Sampson jogs around Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Monday morning. “I need to still get out and exercise,” she said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
