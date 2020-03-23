Arrests

Auburn

• Joseph Rudebush, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:15 p.m. Monday at 62 Harvard St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A tractor-trailer driven by Seth T. Provost, 35, of Poland was slowing for a red light when the rear axle fell onto the road at 7:55 a.m. Friday at Center Street and Joline Drive. A vehicle driven by Katlyn A. Davis, 26, of Turner struck the axle. The 2005 Western Star owned by Andy Valley Refuse Service Inc. in Leeds was not damaged; Davis’ 2009 Toyota was towed.

• A vehicle driven by George A. Spear, 82, of Turner and a vehicle driven by Jesse J. Nuzzo, 45, of Auburn collided at 2:09 p.m. Friday on Center Street. Spear’s 2008 Chevrolet and Nuzzo’s 2005 Acura had functional damage.

• An unidentified person threw an egg at a vehicle driven by Eric Cone, 54, of South Paris, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a guardrail at 12:06 a.m. Saturday on Washington Street. Cone’s 2007 Chevrolet was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Ryan Laurie, 32, of Livermore struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Jim’s Auto Sales in Auburn at 11:32 a.m. Saturday on Josslyn Street. The 2018 Dodge driven by Laurie and owned by Brian Condon of Jay received functional damage and the 2013 Chevrolet owned by Jim’s Auto Sales was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Alidor Mongo N. Lungumba, 49, of Portland and Patrick Doyon, 38, of Greene collided at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on Court Street. Lungumba’s 2009 Hyundai and the 2016 Ford driven by Doyon and owned by Millennium Builders LLC in Greene had functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kathy Chase, 66, of New Gloucester went Center Street and struck a utility pole at 2:36 p.m. Saturday. Chase’s 2009 Honda was towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: