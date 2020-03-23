BRIDGTON — Bob Dunfey, volunteer race director for the Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay, has announced the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski Program is one of seven beneficiaries of this year’s event Sunday, Oct. 4. The program will receive a $2,500 donation from the race.

“The Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski Program has been a ‘life changer’ for our participants, volunteers and valued supporters. It is personally fulfilling to be associated with such wonderful and caring individuals,” said Charlie Scribner, executive director.

The Shawnee Peak Adaptive Program, founded in 1990, operates during the winter season at Shawnee Peak Ski Area. The 2020 season marks the 30th anniversary of the multiweek snow sports program serving the needs of school and adult programs for over 100 individuals with special needs. The program operates weekday mornings for seven weeks starting in early January. Staff is accepting inquiries from interested local participants about joining the program.

As a nonprofit organization with IRS 501(c)(3) designation, the ski program is looking for regional support in the form of donations and volunteer opportunities. Interested individuals may check the Facebook page, Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski.

The Maine Marathon, organized by the Maine Track Club, is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit event, with proceeds going to local Maine charities. Over 50 volunteer race coordinators and 900 volunteers are involved in the race weekend.

