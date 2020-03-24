AUBURN – The City of Auburn is pleased to announce the Riverwalk Storywalk for March 2020: “A Celebration of National Women’s History Month.” Each display along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk highlight achievements made by women alongside local Auburn photographic journalist Norma Warden’s selections depicting female culture.

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme for 2020 or would like to have your work showcased in the displays during L/A Arts “Last Friday Art Walk” between May and September, please contact Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at [email protected] or 333-6611.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.

