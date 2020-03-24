Hebron Town Office lobby closed to public

HEBRON — The Hebron Town Office lobby is closed to the public. The staff will work on a limited basis and will accommodate the best they can by phone or email, said Dick Deans, selectman chairman. The phone number is 207-966-3284 and the email is [email protected]

The transfer station is open but personnel will not assist in unloading, in order to maintain the six-foot social distance.

The Highway Department will continue to operate, but the garage is closed to the public.

The changes are in effect until further notice.

Waterford church climate conversation postponed

WATERFORD — The Waterford Congregational Church has been holding a monthly series,“Climate Conversations: What Can WE Do?,” that began in October. The next session, “State of Birds: Decades of Change” with Nick Lund of Maine Audubon, was scheduled for April 7. It has been postponed due to COVID-19.

It has been rescheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Wilkins Community House, next door to the church on Plummer Hill Road. As of now, the sessions scheduled for May 5 and June 2 are still on the calendar. Whether or not they can be held will be determined at a later date.

Legion breakfast cancelled

AUBURN — A breakfast that was to be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 5, at the American Legion Post 31, 426 Washington St. North, has been cancelled.

Androscoggin Retired Educators not meeting

AUBURN — The April 6 meeting of the Androscoggin Retired Educators, scheduled to be held at Sixth Street Congregational Church, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 virus.

Art exhibit, reception are canceled

NORWAY — The Western Maine Art Group reception and exhibit, set for Friday, April 3, has been canceled. The group was to begin its spring season with a new exhibit featuring the artwork of Michael Ranucci and his students at the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St.

Knights of Columbus Councils of District 10 closed

LEWISTON — The Knights of Columbus Councils of District 10 will be closed until further notice. Following is a list of councils and names of the grand knights for anyone interested in joining a council or wanting more information:

Council 106, Lewiston, Grand Knight Leo Baillargeon, 207-577-7424; Council 2358, Lisbon Falls, GK Gil Michaud, 207-754-6333; Council 8742, Auburn, GK Jeffrey Albert, 207-577-0158; Council 10019, Lewiston, GK Brian Labrecque, 207-576-6288; Council 12652, Lewiston, GK Normand Bisson, 207-330-1129; and Council 13181, Sabattus, GK Robert Michaud, 207-513-1122.

