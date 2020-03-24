Spring Craft and Vendor Fair cancelled

LIVERMORE — The Spring Craft and Vendor Fair that was to be held Saturday, March 28 at the Victory Christian Church in Livermore has been cancelled.

Cribbage league suspends play until fall

LEWISTON — The scope of the coronavirus continues to evolve, therefore the Lewiston Senior Citizens Cribbage League has suspended play until fall. The league expects o start up again on Sept. 3 if the health crisis has been resolved.

Members will have the fun cribbage days on Thursday mornings in the summer if it is safe for seniors.

Auburn Art Club April meeting canceled

AUBURN — The Auburn Art Club meeting, scheduled to be held at the Auburn Methodist Church, Park Avenue, on April 6, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus.

Socrates Cafe plans next meeting in May

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, local resource for thoughtful discussion, will not meet in April. Members plan to meet on Monday, May 4, at the Bridgton Community Center. A meet and greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. with discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Topic will be “What Is Right or Wrong in a Society and Who Decides It?” The moderator will be Jim Kearney. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 207-583-6957.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club not meeting

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club meeting for Tuesday, March 31, has been canceled. It was to have been held at the Durham Fire Station.

Two New Gloucester April events canceled

NEW GLOUCESTER — The April 4 New Gloucester History Barn and Archives open house is canceled and the April 16 New Gloucester Historical Society program meeting is postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Winter Farmers Market closed for season FARMINGTON — The Winter Farmers Market at Farmington Grange has closed for the remainder of the season. Customers may contact individual vendors for items that they are willing to pick up; they can order through the Online Western Maine Market; or check the Farm Product Directory provided by the Cooperative Extension Service. It is hoped that the outdoor Farmers Market will resume in May.

Three churches join for services on Facebook

BOLSTERS MILLS — While the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church building is closed for gathered worship, the congregation is having the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service via Facebook live. Pastors Annie Baker-Streevy of Bolsters Mills UMC in Harrison and Calvary UMC in Lewiston and John Baker-Streevy of Thorton Heights in South Portland are leading worship.

Like the Facebook page to be connected with the worship services that will alternate from BMUMC, Calvary and Thorton Heights each week. The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church page will direct users to the correct link to the service as well as keep them updated on the status of worship and other church-related activities.

For more information, contact A-J Alexander at [email protected] and put BMUMC in the subject line.

Schoolhouse renovated for small group use

NORWAY — While activities such as Free Friday Night (and the free Saturday breakfast) at The Table at the Norway Grange are suspended while the COVID-19 social distancing protocols are in place, staff has been renovating the Little Yellow Schoolhouse.

They are getting the building ready to offer the space for small group activities and meetings and for recovery and self-help groups. They will soon be accepting application for use of the building.

Donations asked for 3-C clothing giveaway

NORWAY — Those doing spring cleaning are asked to remember to set lightly used clothing and light housekeeping items aside for the 3-C clothing giveaway. The 3-C sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the Norway Grange if the coronavirus distancing protocol is lifted.

Like The Table Facebook page for up-to-date activities and other local resources or email A-J Alexander, Table director, [email protected], for information. Put the Table in the subject line.

