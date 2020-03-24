AUBURN — Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $100,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank to support the food bank as it experiences increasing and unprecedented demand during the widening of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

It’s part of a $250,000 donation to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York.

Additionally, Hannaford is kicking off a register and store kiosk donation program at all Hannaford grocery stores that will make it easy for customers to donate toward hunger relief. Customers can donate to their community’s local food bank at the register with a $5 or $10 donation or with a cash donation at a kiosk at the front of the store.

