With the world in turmoil and diabolical global forces at work politically, socially, economically and theologically, Maine author Mark Alan Leslie’s newest novel, “Torn Asunder,” appears ripped from the headlines. An end times action/thriller, now available on Kindle and through Amazon.com, “Torn Asunder” paints the picture of a world in moral darkness and economic tumult headed toward oblivion, a planet starved for righteous leaders.

The Church Universal has brokered a homogenized world religion. The Alliance, an amalgam of society’s most ardent social-justice activists, has grown in power but not fast enough for its leaders. The One World Government has negotiated a Middle East peace now in its fourth year. In all of this the media is complicit. That is, except Truth Publishing and Broadcasting, an empire driven by a biblical worldview. Targeting Truth for destruction, the Alliance turns its foggy innuendoes into murder and mayhem. Jake MacMillan, who built the Truth empire, becomes Target No. 1, leading to personal tragedy that puts him on a deadly precipice. Truth’s superstars and newlyweds, Darek Field and Jillian Downs, become Target No. 2.

“The real world today appears headed to parroting all of these events,” Leslie said. “I was mildly surprised the other day to read a magazine article theorizing that China intentionally caused America’s financial upheaval. That closely parallels a subplot of my book, and it’s just one of several global scenarios I can see playing out in the not-distant future.

The winner of six national magazine writing awards, Leslie was a longtime journalist with Portland, Lewiston and Waterville newspapers and the founding editor of a national golf industry publication, Golf Course News (now Golf Industry). Born in Eastport, raised in Scarborough and Brewer, and a graduate of Brewer High School and the University of Maine-Orono, Leslie has written 12 books, including three historical novels: “The Crossing” (2017) about the Ku Klux Klan in Maine in the 1920s; “True North: Tice’s Story” (2016) about a slave’s escape on the Underground Railroad through the Northeast—Featured Book status from Publisher’s Weekly; and “Midnight Rider for the Morning Star” (2008), from the life and times of America’s first circuit-riding preacher, Francis Asbury. Leslie has spoken at historical societies, schools, churches and campmeetings across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He and his wife, Loy, live in Monmouth.

For more information, visit markalanleslie.com. Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Elk Lake publishes a variety of fiction of all genres as well as nonfiction including Bible studies and Christian life. For more information, visit elklakepublishinginc.com.

