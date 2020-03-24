FARMINGTON — For more than 65 years a group of area churches has worked together to successfully provide mission resources to many in the area.

Known as the Mission at the Eastward, or MATE, the organization focuses on housing and youth in west central Maine. In recent years MATE has expanded, and individuals, businesses, civic organizations and churches from the Northeast have come to MATE to partner with them in community outreach.

MATE’s housing ministry helps people in need, stay in their homes by carrying out essential repair and renovation work they could otherwise not afford. Each summer, MATE partners with 70 to 80 homeowner clients in need and 300 to 400 volunteers to create safe housing. Clients include the elderly, single parent families, low income households, veterans and those with disabilities and special needs.

Funding for the program has recently come under pressure due to loss of a major source of funding. MATE is looking for support from individuals, businesses, other nonprofits, clubs, foundations or churches.

Anyone interested is asked to visit www.missionattheeastward.org for more information. To know more about partnering with MATE, contact Executive Director Rothea Kornelius at Mission at the Eastward, PO Box 206, Farmington, ME 04938, call 207-778-4705 or email [email protected]

