The Maine Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing is celebrating its 75th year – and for the first time in Maine (due to the closure of schools and secondary learning institutions – colleges, universities) – NATS will be conducting their Classical NATS Festival competition online through video submissions.

Normally held at Bates College – NATS holds two audition and finalist competitions: Musical Theater in the fall and Classical in the spring. Maine students categorize into 7 divisions ranging from seventh grade to college (ages 18-32) and avocational (age 33 and above) resulting in an afternoon of finalist competitions with awards and distinguished titles – one prize in particular is the esteemed Lillian Nordica award. Teachers from all over the state register students to compete – and winning alumni from these festivals have gone on to successful careers in both musical theater and the world of opera.

Registration closes at midnight on Sunday, April 19. Video submissions are due no later than noon on Saturday, May 2. For more information, visit mainenats.com/studentauditions.

