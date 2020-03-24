LEWISTON – Diane P. Farrand, 67, of 12 Heathwood Ln., Lewiston, passed away in the early night of Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was one of eight children from the late Roland and Jeanne Gagne Cloutier.She was educated locally, graduating from Lewiston High School, Class of ’70. She married John J. Farrand in 1972. They shared 47 wonderful years together.Diane worked as a receptionist at Knapp Shoe for 15 years, then was a school secretary at Holy Cross School, and retired from Sandcastle CES in 2016. She loved to read, travel, go to plays, watch tv, take long walks, go out with John for dinner and drinks.Survivors include her husband, John, with a love that has no words and no end; a daughter, Cynthia Wilson, a son Nicholas Farrand; three granddaughters, Tamia Wilson, Carissa Wilson and Emma Farrand; siblings, Norman Cloutier, Rolande Dalos, Carmen Belleville, Richard Cloutier, Pauline Guimond. She was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Cloutier and Marcel Cloutier.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences, donations and video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her memory to:Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240 or:Dempsey Center29 Lowell St.Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous