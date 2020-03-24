LEWISTON – Joseph “Joe” E. Lachapelle, Jr., 71, a resident of Turner, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Jan. 21, 1949 in Jay, the son of Joseph E. Lachapelle, Sr. and Rachel (Cripps) Lachapelle. He was a 1967 graduate of Winthrop High School. Following graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 12, 1973 he married Cheryl Richardson of Turner. He took pride in his work, working for W.D. Matthews and Benjamin Taylor before retiring as a forklift mechanic from Butch Craig and Son in Auburn. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially snowmobiling, fishing, 4-wheeling, and the time spent with his family or sitting in his garage having a cold one. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lachapelle of Turner; his son, Daniel J. Lachapelle and wife Heidi of Auburn; grandchildren, Thomas and Owen; brothers, David Lachapelle and wife Brenda of Livermore, Donald Lachapelle of Auburn, James Lachapelle and wife Carol of Poland, and Edward Lachapelle of Turner, sisters, Nancy Donnell of Jay and Elaine Leblond and husband Lorenzo of Livermore; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog “Louie”. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Linda Lachapelle. A graveside service with military honors will be held at noon, Friday, March 27, at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. [email protected] of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Joseph E. Lachapelle Jr. to:The Travis MillsFoundation747 Western Ave.Manchester, ME 04351(207) 480-3490

