LEWISTON – Paul Louis Parent of Lewiston passed away on March 17, 2020 surrounded by his wife Gladys and family after a long illness. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 11, 1946, a son of Gerard and Simonne Belanger Parent.Paul was educated in Lewiston and was employed in local mills and retired from Philips Elmet. He was proud to have served in the Navy. Family was most important to Paul. Cooking, gardening and Tuesday night card games were some of his favorite times. Paul also had special bonds with his pets. Going for rides with his wife Gladys, taking in a movie, or out to dinner brought him much joy. Above all, fishing trips with his two brothers and buddies were the highlight of his life.A special thank you goes out to Beacon Hospice for the excellent care provided through this difficult time.Paul was predeceased by his parents and a son Gerry. Survivors include his wife, Gladys Ellen Parent; a daughter Laura (Wayne) Cook, stepchildren, Ashley Richards and Robert Bailey of Lewiston; grandchildren, Harley, Daniel, Dominque; brothers and sisters, Rita Collins of Lewiston, Louis and Karen Parent of Sabattus, Rose and Roger Dulac of Lewiston, Roger and Carol Parent of Lewiston and Diane and Joe Drouin of Eustis; many nieces and nephews.Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

