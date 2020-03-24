RUMFORD – Robert “B-Bob” Gamez, 62, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He was a resident of Swain Road in Rumford.Born in San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 19, 1958 he was a son of Enrique and Ernestine (Panatex) Gamez. He attended schools in San Antonio.He came to Maine in 1988 and started a 30-year career in Instrumentation, most recently at Bancroft Corp. His work was his passion and the end products were a work of art.B-Bob had the gift of gab and lit up a room with his smile. He liked being outdoors tending the yard and plowing snow. He looked forward to the family fishing vacation. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and golf. He never missed attending the ball games for Leah and Alivia.He was lovingly cared for at home by his wife and hospice personnel. B-Bob dealt with cancer for 2 ½ years, always smiling and offering words of encouragement. His favorite expression “It will be okay”.He was married in Rumford on June 30, 1990 to Sandra Comeau who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his daughter Leah Gamez of Mexico, Maine; a granddaughter Alivia Every of Mexico; stepdad David Gamez of San Antonio; two brothers, Henry and Andrew and his wife Chris of San Antonio.The family would like to thank the staff at Rumford Oncology, Androscoggin Home Health Care and hospice, Rumford Hospital and CMMC for their care and kindness to B-Bob.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, METhose who desire may contribute to:Androscoggin HomeHealth Care & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240in B-Bob’s memory

