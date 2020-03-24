MEXICO – Thomas A. Mowat Sr. passed away on March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Mexico on March 31, 1930, the son of James and Elizabeth Brown Mowat. He attended Mexico schools and graduated from Mexico High School in 1948.Thomas was drafted into the army in 1951 and was part of the Korea 5th RCT Regimental Combat Team. In June 1952, he was wounded in North Korea on a side hill across the DMZ. He spent one year in Walter Reed Hospital and received the Purple Heart honor.On June 11, 1955, he married Delores V. Young in Mexico, where together they built their home on Highland Terrace, raised their family and have resided ever since. Before being drafted, Thomas was employed by Leo Vaughn at Vaughn Oil Co. and after returning home, worked for Community (Rumford) Oil. In 1967, he started at Oxford Paper Company (later, Ethel Corporation and Boise) until his retirement in 1990.Tom enjoyed old radios, repairing and building cars and trucks and especially, just cutting grass at his home on his Kubota. Despite his horrific injuries from his service to our country, he overcame every obstacle he faced and lived his life to the fullest. He will be remembered by his family for his strength, kindness, calm demeanor and spending time in his chair on the back porch.Thomas is survived by his wife of Mexico; three children, daughter Becky Fontaine, son Thomas A. Mowat Jr. and daughter Beth Bourassa and husband Erik, all of Mexico; three granddaughters, Megan Fontaine Neary and husband Mark of Norway, Ashley Rich and Kaylee Bourassa, both of Mexico; and two great-grandsons, Cole Theriault and Clayton Rich of Mexico. He was predeceased by two brothers, Matthew and James, a sister, Jean and his parents. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book ands memories with the family at www.meaderandson.comA celebration of Life will be announced at later date. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Roxbury. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St Rumford, MEIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Androscoggin Home Healthcare15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

